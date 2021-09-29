Now, implementation of schemes to be easier: Singhal

Irrigation project monitoring portal inaugurated

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 28: The minister of Irrigation, Ashok Singhal on Tuesday inaugurated an irrigation project monitoring portal (irrigationassam.in) for the Irrigation Department in a meeting held at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Inaugurating the INO portal, Singhal said that the INO portal has been redesigned and redeveloped with a motive to bring all stakeholders of the department like departmental officers, contractors and farmers to one platform.

He also added that the inauguration of the INO portal will make the implementation and monitoring of irrigation schemes easier and more transparent.

“Earlier, irrigation scheme related information was not available in the public domain. From today onwards, information on all the irrigation schemes being taken and implemented by the department will be available in the portal. Beneficiaries can have easy access to all the information on schemes taken in their respective areas and also submit their grievances and suggestions,” he said.

He further said that with the launch of the portal, the department will be more people-friendly.

He added that chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma “entrusted us with the responsibility of irrigating the agricultural fields and by doing our duty properly we can contribute to the economic growth of the state.”

In the meeting, minister Singhal also directed field officers of the department to update the progress of ongoing irrigation schemes on a monthly basis in the portal. He instructed that the contractors would also have to update their progress on a weekly basis in the portal to make those available to the beneficiaries.

It may be mentioned here that the portal which has been developed for monitoring the status of schemes also includes three user-friendly apps for Irrigation department officials, contractors and farmers, which can be downloaded from the INO portal and Google play store as well.

These apps can be used for LAC and division wise mapping of schemes, geo-tagging location of schemes, update on the status of ongoing schemes etc by officials and contractors. On the other hand, farmers can submit their grievances and request for new schemes in their areas by using Khetiyak Bondhu app.

The meeting also reviewed various schemes being implemented in the state under PMKSY-HKKP Phase I & II, RIDF and SOPD.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary, Irrigation Rajesh Prasad, secretary, Irrigation Pabitra Ram Khound, and chief engineer, Irrigation department Brojen Malakar and superintending engineers and executive engineers of the department.