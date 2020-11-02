Nowgong College organises state level workshop

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 2: NSS Cell, Gauhati University, in association with NSS Unit of Nowgong College organized a three days long state level workshop on ‘Sustainable utilization of local resources for income and employment generation’ from October 31 last.

More than hundred NSS volunteers as well as programme officers from 13 different colleges of Nagaon, Morigaon and Hojai had participated in the workshop. The inaugural session of the workshop was chaired by the college principal Dr Sarat Borkataki. Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, director, students’ welfare and programme coordinator, NSS Cell of Gauhati University inaugurated the workshop. In his inaugural speech, Dr Kakati urged the volunteers to be bold and also asked to build their conference for community service.

He however appealed to them to involve directly or indirectly in the works of utilization of local resources for income and employment generation. Renowned motivational speaker and former NSS regional director of NER, Sunil Kumar Basumatary interacted with the participants during the workshop. He eventually asserted that consistency, self-confidence and hard work are the keys for success in life.