Nowgong Girls’ College to Host 66th Annual Conference of ACTA

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 7: The 66th annual conference of Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) will be held with a four day agenda at Nowgong Girls’ College from December 11, 2021.

The reception committee in association with Nagaon-Morigaon zonal committee of ACTA has set all preparations to make the conference a successful one, a release added.

It is stated in the release that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, health minister Keshab Mahanta, education minister Ranoj Pegu, water resource minister Pijush Hazarika, academic advisor of state government Nani Gopal Mahanta and the president as well as the secretary of Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association will grace the occasion during those four days of annual conference.

Besides, more than 700 college teachers as well as representatives from 250 institutions across the state will participate in the conference.

It is too informed that various issues including new education policy 2022, new pension scheme will be discussed during the session.