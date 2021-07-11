NPCC condemns core committee resolutions on Naga issue 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 10: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Saturday said the resolutions adopted by the Parliamentary Core Committee on Naga Political Issue ignored and nullified the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Points signed with the NSCN (I-M) and the Naga National Political Groups respectively. “The resolutions are bereft of feasible and practical directives,” Pradesh Committee president K Therie said in a statement, condemning the resolutions.

The 15-member committee of legislators, set up by the state government last month, at a meeting at Chumukedima police complex here on Friday adopted a five-point resolution urging all the Naga political groups negotiating with the government of India to come together in order to hammer out their differences and create a common approach for “one solution and one agreement” among others. The meeting was attended by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief minister Y Patton, opposition leader TR Zeliang besides other members of the committee.

Therie said the resolutions have insulted the stakeholders and are in a direct confrontation with governor RN Ravi, who is also the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks. “Appealing to resume talks does not make any sense when the governor had already stated in the state assembly in February this year that the talks are over for Nagaland,” he added. Therie said the members of the committee also undermined 24 years of hard negotiations and public sufferings by “way of multiple extortion”.

“The eloquence of the Core Committee is clearly with intent to delay implementation of a solution to save their personal positions and chairs and to please NSCN (I-M),” the NPCC alleged. Therie sought to point out that the NSCN (I-M) had cautioned the core committee not to dilute the Framework Agreement for they only want it to be implemented. According to him, “Implementation will be done by the Government of India. The interpretation of Framework Agreement will be done by the Parliament finally, for what is givable will be realistic solution,”

“They say they are ready to pave the way. If they do it, the solution will be there. They only need to cooperate and impress upon the governor for implementation. Core Committee is wastage of time and meaningless,” Therie added.