NPF opposes extension of Disturbed Area Act in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 4: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) expressed resentment over the central government’s order extending the Disturbed Area Act to the whole of Nagaland for another six months. “The central government’s order has come as a shock during this crucial period of negotiations and when the Naga public is seriously hoping for the final solution to the vexed Naga political problem,” the press bureau of the NPF said in a release.

The party said with the government asserting to have concluded the Naga peace process, the Naga people were hopeful for a positive result. “But yet again, the central government declaring the whole of Nagaland state as disturbed is totally uncalled for,” it added.

The NPF reminded the central government that imposition of the Act only shows its insincerity in bringing the Naga issue to conclusion. Urging the Centre to reconsider its stand and revoke the Act, the NPF appealed to the government to exhibit its sincerity and expedite the talks for a speedy conclusion of the problem.