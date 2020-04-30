NPF questions Nagaland govt on levying inordinate COVID-19 cess

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 30: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) said on Thursday that it is “confounded” by the decision of the Nagaland State Government to levy the “so-called COVID-19 cess” at the exorbitant rate of Rs 5 on diesel per litre and Rs 6 on petrol and other motor spirits per litre. The NPF also said that at this particular period when the public, particularly the daily-wage earning of urban/rural people, is increasingly dependent on relief schemes and charity for daily subsistence, the Nagaland State Government “is adding extra-ordinary burden” to the public.

In a press statement issued on Thursday evening, the NPF said that, “as understood by a layman”, a cess is a tax on tax, an amount payable on the tax amount. “However, it is painfully understood by the public that any increase in any form of tax is ultimately paid for by the consumers and not by the dealers, who happily recover the taxed amount many times over by raising the retail cost of the product,” the statement also said.

According to the NPF statement, in the case of a tax on petroleum products, the tax levied is paid by the public over a hundredfold because of the increase in cost of any produce that requires even the least bit of transportation. “Therefore, the “COVID-19 cess” directly abets the increase in the price of essential commodities by the Government of Nagaland which is an additional and inhuman burden on the Naga public”. It added, “Moreover, it is also insulting when the public is aware that international oil prices have been at an all-time low since 1991 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, around 300% decline.

Therefore, the NPF party demanded immediate roll-back of the decision to levy unimaginable tax on the petroleum products”.

Otherwise, according to the NPF, it is a daylight robbery on the part of the present Nagaland State Government which “cannot” be tolerated. “It also appears that the Government of the day is trying to recover immediately the little pinch of free ration given to few daily wage earners in the name of lockdown,” the statement of NPF added.

According to the NPF, the Government may seek justification, citing the preparatory cost being incurred by the state due to the pandemic. “But the Naga public must not be taken for a ride yet again by technical explanations and smooth abstract rhetoric”, it also said. The preparatory period is over, it further said. “Sufficient amount of money have poured into the state coffers for this very purpose. If Nagaland state is still not prepared yet, no amount of money will suffice,” it added.

According to the NPF, after more than a month of lock-down, every citizen is feeling the pinch, albeit some more than others. “It is high time for the government of the day to formulate and implement policies that will relieve the public, even to the extent of subsidizing essential goods to the unemployed, the private-sector employees and the daily wage-earners instead of merely feeding a few of them for a few days, many of whom are dependent on the charity of NGOs, churches or some benefactors,” it also said.

Time and again, the NPF party has urged upon the present the Nagaland State Government to check the price rise in the state for the sake of the poor public. “However, instead of paying attention to the pleas of the public, the Government turned a deaf ear upon the demand of the people, which ultimately resulted in sky-rocketing prices of every essential commodity, adding more fuel to the suffering public,” it alleged. “The Naga public never expected the present Government to turn into such a callous, merciless, heartless attitude when its people are suffering and under traumatic situation not only for the pandemic COVID-19 but also due to its day to day self subsistence,” it further stated.

The NPF then reiterated that the “longer this Government holds the reign of power in the State the more the common people will suffer”.