‘NPF will secure more seats in coming Manipur assembly polls’

DIMAPUR, Nov 23 (NNN): Leader of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) Legislature Wing and former Nagaland chief minister, TR Zeliang expressed his confidence that NPF will secure more seats in the coming assembly elections of Manipur state. He then called upon the women to come forward and play their important role in politics for shaping a better society.

TR Zeliang then claimed that the party is the only political party that truly works and talks for the Naga political issue. “Many political parties talk about the Naga political issue during the peak hours of election times but the principle of NPF is purely for the Naga cause,” he added.

Speaking as the guest speaker during the NPF Central Women Wing Co-ordination meeting at its central office in Kohima, TR Zeliang said that NPF does not only walk the talk when it comes to the Naga political issue but also ‘manifested it’. He then pointed out that when NPF was in the “reign of state affair” has called for all political parties (11 political parties) and the civil societies and adopted resolutions not to distribute party tickets or file nominations for the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections as part of “solution before election” campaign. “However, the BJP has walked out the same day,” he added.

TR Zeliang then stressed upon the importance of women’s role in the society and stated that NPF is the only party that truly considers that women have a vital role for the better society. “And hence in 2017, the government had initiated and announced 33% reservation to the local urban bodies but sadly due to hue and cry from the public, it cannot be materialised,” he concluded.