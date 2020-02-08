NRL allocated land to set up crude oil terminal in Paradip

By: Ritupallab Saikia

GOLAGHAT, Feb 8: A significant milestone was achieved in NRL’s concerted march towards implementing its mega integrated Refinery Expansion project.

A total of 200 acres of land was allotted to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) by Paradip Port Trust( PPT) on long term lease to set up NRL’s crude oil terminal in Paradip. This facility will enable NRL to import crude oil at Paradip port to meet its requirement post Refinery Expansion from 3 to 9 MMTPA.

An MoM was signed to this effect on Saturday in Bhubaneswar between senior CGM (Projects) NRL AP Chakraborty and deputy secretary PPT K Trirumoolar in presence of chairman PPT Rinkesh Roy, NRL managing director SK Barua, director (technical) NRL BJ Phukan, director (finance) NRL I Mittra and senior officials from both the organizations. An amount of Rs. 20 crore was handed over by NRL to PPT as initial deposit for the land.

NRL has embarked on a major refinery expansion project to treble its capacity from existing 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA at a project cost of more than Rs 22,000 crore, the highest ever investment in the Northeast India. Formal approval from Union government for this project was received in January 2019.