NRL and IGGL ink pipeline laying pack

Guwahati, Oct 22 (PTI): A Right of Use (RoU) sharing agreement between Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) has been signed for streamlining land acquisition and other matters related to optimal execution of pipeline laying work and efficiency in operations in Assam, an NRL press release said here on Friday.

IGGL is a joint venture of NRL with IOCL, ONGC, GAIL and OIL.

The agreement was signed by general manager (Project), NRL, PJ Sarmah and chief project manager, IGGL, Pankaj Patowary at the NRL’s corporate office here on Thursday, it added.

The RoU model streamlines land acquisition and resource sharing for optimal execution of pipeline laying work and subsequently, efficient operations of the pipeline, the release said.

The NRL is in the process of laying the 1,630-km long Paradip Numaligarh Crude Pipeline (PNCPL), a crude pipeline originating from Paradip Port in Odisha and traversing through West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar before terminating at its refinery in Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

The pipeline project is a crucial part of NRL’s Integrated Refinery Expansion project for capacity expansion from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA, which is being executed with an investment of more than Rs 28,000 crore, the release said.

The IGGL is executing the laying of a natural gas pipeline from Guwahati to Numaligarh as part of its marquee project for connecting the North East Region (NER) with the National Gas Grid.

IGGL’s natural gas pipelines will also connect Guwahati to major cities of the region, like Itanagar, Dimapur, Kohima, Imphal, Aizwal, Agartala, Shillong, Silchar and Gangtok.

NRL and IGGL’s pipeline sharing agreement also leverages synergies between the PNCPL project and NER Gas Grid project as the pipelines share a common route from Baihata (North Guwahati) to Numaligarh for around 386 km, the release further said.

The RoU signed on Thursday follows NRL’s earlier pipeline RoU sharing agreement with GAIL in October last year for a 550-km stretch from Purnia in Bihar to Baihata, it added.

