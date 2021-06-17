NRL donates ambulance to Diphu Medical College and Hospital 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 16: As a part of CSR programme the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has donated a new ambulance to Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in the wake of Covid-19 on June 14.

The ambulance was presented by Sanjib Sonowal, a social worker of the district on behalf of NRL to the principal cum chief superintendent, DMC&H, Dr. Sumitra Hagjier, (M.S. Surgery) in presence of senior superintendent, DMC&H, Dr. Ratul Thakur and other senior doctors including Dr. Jagatsing Teron and Dr. Debobrata Dutta. The ambulance which was donated to the DMC&H was for the better interest of the public of the district, Sonowal said.

Sonowal also informed that a cheque of Rs. 17 lakh will be released soon from NRL as donation for procurement of surgical equipment by DMCH.