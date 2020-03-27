NRL prepared to fight COVID-19 outbreak

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, March 26: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has geared up to face the prevailing global medical exigency arising out of COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown imposed by the union government to contain the disease.

The company is operating round the clock with bare minimum staff manning operations in its refinery and two marketing terminals in Numaligarh and Siliguri. As on date, the refinery is running around at full throughput supported by employees working on 12-hour shifts observing complete social distancing.

The objective has been to ensure availability of essential transportation fuel MS and HSD and LPG, the scarcity of which would affect common masses. NRL is in fact maximizing its LPG production so that there is no scarcity of the commodity in the event refinery production has to be reduced in view of lower demand of MS and HSD, it was stated by the refinery in a press release

NRL employees are putting up a brave front in their line of duty in the light of the present circumstances, though precautionary steps including frequent sanitizing and use of proper Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) are being followed, the release states.