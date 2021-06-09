NRPP skilful AGM succumbs to Covid-19 infection 

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, June 8: The second wave of Covid-19 hit another prominent person to death.

On Tuesday morning, another sad news shocked the people of Namrup. Deepjyoti Gogoi, a skilful engineer working as assistant general manager of the NRPP 100MW Replacement Power Project, passed away around 12:30 am on Monday night.

Infected by Covid-19, Gogoi was admitted to Aditya Nursing Home for treatment about ten days ago, though eventually on Monday he lost his life. He was just 38 years old at the time of his death.

Gogoi, a young engineer from Chabua, joined the production department of the Namrup Thermal Power Project in 2007. All the employees of Namrup Thermal Power Station have expressed their deep grief over the death of Gogoi. In this context, Tiken Chandra Basumtari, general manager, Namrup Thermal Power Project and all the staff members held a condolence meeting and paid their last respects to the skilled technician and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

NRPP director in-charge, Sunit Kumar Neog also expressed his deep grief over the loss of a brother, a very efficient skilled worker, and a friend who worked day and night to build a new project.

It is to be noted that in a very short period of time, Gogoi was able to gain immense popularity by being involved in all the social events of the Namrup thermal power project. He leaves behind his family with triplets, two nine-month babies and an eight-year child. Namrup Press and Society club have expressed their deepest condolences on the loss of a skilled engineer.