NSCN (I-M) denies hand in Arunachal ambush

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 22: NSCN (I-M) on Thursday clarified that it had no hand in the Wednesday morning ambush on an Assam Rifles patrolling team in Arunachaal Pradesh.

In a statement, the ministry of information and publicity of the outfit said the NSCN (I-M) had nothing to do with the ambush at a place near Sanliam village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is unfortunate that the media people simply gave report based on their own wild conjecture, blaming the NSCN (I-M),” the statement said.

It added that such an unhealthy practice by the media to connect NSCN (I-M) to the incident where one Assam Rifles jawan died is highly dismissive.

The army in a statement on Wednesday evening said a soldier of the 6 Assam Rifles patrolling team, Babu Rao, was killed in an encounter with a group of insurgents.

The attack took place around 8am near Sanliam village, which is around 25km from the district headquarters Khonsa.

This is the second attack carried out against the paramilitary force in Arunachal Pradesh this month.

A warrant officer of 19 Assam Rifles was killed and another injured in an ambush allegedly carried out jointly by the NSCN (Khaplang), ULFA (Independent) and Peoples Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), in Changlang district on October 4.