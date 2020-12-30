NSCN (K- YA) militant surrenders in Longding

HT Correspondent

KOHIMA, Dec 30: An armed insurgent of NSCN (K-YA) identified as self-styled Vice Chairman of Wancho region, surrendered to Security Forces along with one 9mm revolver, 13 live rounds of 9mm, 4 live rounds of 7.62mm SLR, nine rounds of AK-47, one live round of 5.56mm and one Chinese Hand Grenade before the joint team of Security Forces and Police. The surrendered insurgent and recovered items have been handed over to Longding Police station, for further investigation.