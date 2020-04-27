NSCN(I-M) extremists caught in Tinsukia, Jorhat

HT Correspondent

TINSUKIA, April 26: Troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended an NSCN(I-M) extremist near Lalpahara in Tinsukia district on Friday.

Based on a specific input, the joint team launched a search operation in the area. During the operation, the troops apprehended the extremist who has been identified as SS Private Raju Bramo, resident of Shisupani village in Golaghat district.

During the operation, the troops also recovered one .22 pistol and four live rounds of ammunition. The apprehended person along with recovered weapon has been handed over to Lekhapani police station for further investigation.

Earlier in another operation troops apprehended a hardcore activist of NSCN(I-M) near Titabor in Jorhat district on Thursday. Based on a specific input, the troops launched a swift operation and established a mobile vehicle check post in the area.

During checking of the vehicles, the troops apprehended the extremist who was trying to escape from the check post. He has been identified as Number 900058A/04 Maj Nyaoba Konyak @Nweypa, resident of Ukha village in Mon district of Nagaland.

During the operation, the troops also recovered two US-made Beretta pistols with two magazines. It is suspected that the cadre was actively involved in planning and conduct of extortion and kidnapping activities in Upper Assam.