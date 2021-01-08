NSDMA hands over hearse vehicle to NHAK

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 8: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), under the Home Department, handed over a well-equipped hearse vehicle to the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) on Friday for disposing of dead bodies during the pandemic.

The vehicle was handed over to principal director, health and family welfare department, Dr Vizolie Suokhrie, by adviser to NSDMA Kazheto Kinimi at the State Emergency Operation Centre, NSDMA, in Kohima.

Ahead of the handing over of the vehicle, principal secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha said the executive committee of the chief secretary special welfare fund during its meeting held on December 10 last year discussed the need for a hearse vehicle in Nagaland.

Based on the needs and requirements, the NSDMA was tasked to purchase and install necessary equipment in the vehicle. OSD to Nagaland government Johnny Ruangmei, chairing the programme, briefed on the guidelines for operating the vehicle.