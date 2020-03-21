NSF asks Naga groups to unite for solution

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 21: The Naga Students Federation on Saturday called upon the Naga negotiating teams to come to a common platform for solution to the Naga issue. Greeting the Naga people on the ‘Naga Republic Day’ which falls on March 22, the federation appealed to the Naga political groups to forge a unified front in the interest of those who will inherit the outcome of the political negotiation with the Centre.

“The future of the Naga society cannot be subjected to the nefarious whims of those seeking to divide and fragment us but should focus on confidence-building measures to enhance brotherhood and camaraderie,” it said. The federation appealed to the leaders of all the Naga political groups to set aside their ego, mistrust and everything that is preventing them from coming together as one entity.

“The time has come for both the negotiating teams to bring whatever has been agreed upon and mutually accepted in one table, carry out deep-dive study, compare and contrast to deliberate the ones which will best serve the interest of the Naga people,” it stressed.

The federation added that it is deeply saddened to see the ever-widening divide in the Naga society today. “We can ill afford this during this critical juncture of our long political journey which has been sustained with blood, sweat and tears beyond borders by all the Nagas,” it said.

It appreciated the leadership of the NSCN (I-M), NNPGs and all other Naga political groups for their contributions towards furthering the Naga cause. However, it said, the palpable differences in ideology and approach among the groups have been doing the Naga society more harm than good despite all that they have achieved in different negotiating tables.

The federation also appealed to the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show the political will to conclude the vexed Naga political issue. It said the Centre should now refrain from any divide and rule policy and instead change its approach to facilitate the process for an early solution based on whatever has been agreed, as any reversion would only delay the process. The federation added the Naga people bank on the sincerity of the Centre to bring forth a solution that is inclusive, honourable and acceptable as per the legitimate rights of the Nagas.