NSF federal assembly in Senapati on Sept 18

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 30: The Naga Students’ Federation will hold its first federal assembly for the tenure 2021-2023 in Asufii Christian Institute at Punanamei Mao under Senapati district of Manipur from 11:30 am on September 18. The assembly will be hosted by the Mao Students’ Union.

NSF speaker James Brilliantson Kashung, in a release, said owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and other health measures put in place by the authorities concerned, the number of delegates from each unit of the federation will be limited to two.

The release said the units seeking to place any agenda for discussion during the assembly will have to do so in writing in the respective unit’s official letterhead at least one hour prior to the commencement of the assembly.

The NSF said all the SOPs issued by the authorities concerned must be strictly adhered to.

It has asked all the delegates of its federating units and subordinate bodies to arrive at the venue at 3 pm on September 17.

