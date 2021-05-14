NTPC Bongaigaon vaccinates its employees

HT Correspondent

BONGAIGAON, May 13: More than 250 employees of Bongaigaon based NTPC and their family members and associates have been vaccinated till date.

NTPC India’s largest integrated energy company has inoculated over 70,000 of its employees, workers and their family members.

The massive vaccination drive has been continuing across plant locations, which also included NTPC’s associates and their dependents along with retired NTPC employees.

Vaccination drives have been undertaken across NTPC stations in coordination with respective state administrations. NTPC has ensured that its frontline workers, current and retired staff over 60 and employees above 45 get inoculated on priority. NTPC has also started vaccinating those who are eligible in the 18–44-year-old category at its plant locations, a PR statement stated.

NTPC aims to cover all eligible employees and their dependents under the protection of the vaccine. The vaccination drive has been running across 72 locations of NTPC which includes the JVs and subsidiaries, the PR added.

“Besides the vaccination drive, NTPC has constituted a task force at central level for various Covid related activities. NTPC Bongaigaon also runs 24X7 control rooms for better coordination for patients at its site. The task force is helping in coordination for hospital beds and other treatment facilities across various empanelled hospitals. The 24X7 control room also coordinated for procurement of medicines, hospital equipment, services along with daily reporting and MIS,” the PR further stated.

NTPC Bongaigaon CGM Subrata Mandal has also appealed to employees to follow all Covid-related protocols and encouraged them to take the vaccines. He assured all employees and family members along with the associates to stay safe and healthy.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, NTPC Bongaigaon felicitated and thanked the nurses for their selfless service and encouraged them for their hard work during these challenging times. Subrata Manal, CGM, NTPC Bongaigaon, T Ravinder, GM(O&M) and other officials were present.