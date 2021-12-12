NTPC Northeast Festival Begins in Salakati

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 11: A two-day programme of North East Festival of NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati began from Saturday at NTPC Bongaigaon stadium Salakati in Kokrajhar.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro lit the ceremonial lamp while inaugurating the festival.

The NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati is organising the festival in connection with the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A handicraft exhibition, ethnic food showcases and cultural demonstration representing various communities of the region was organised to mark the celebration.

A poets’ meet on Bodo language was also organised in the event that attracted participants.

Pramod Boro has lauded the NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati authorities for organising the northeast festival which has highlighted the handicrafts made by local artisans from BTR districts and also the cultural demonstrations, which showcase the diversity of the region.

He said that the BTR government has been emphasising to make sustainable development of the livelihood earnings among the citizens and accordingly several rounds of discussion between the BTR government and NTPC authorities were held.

He further mentioned that the NTPC is a national level company through which citizens of the nation are getting power generation and employment opportunities as well.

He has urged the NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati authorities to take a step for self-reliant initiatives while giving the people residing in the region a source of livelihood earning.

NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati executive director, Subrata Mandal said that the northeast festival is organised to create integration among the society. He informed that the festival coincided with the celebration of 75 glorious years of India’s Independence which is also being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the state.