NTPC observes fire services week

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 20: The closing ceremony of the Fire Services Week was observed on Tuesday at the CISF Unit of NTPC Bongaigaon, Salakati in Kokrajhar district.

Bongaigaon NTPC CGM Subrata Mandal attended the closing ceremony and emphasised on maintaining good housekeeping and to follow safety standards during jobs.

Fire safety is everyone’s concern hence to restrict loss of life and property, each employee shall follow fire safety standards, he added.

Mandal highlighted the fact that the observance of Fire service week throughout the country provides a unique opportunity to educate the employees, workforce in the undertaking in particular and the public in general to comply with fire prevention and safety measures.

The theme of this year is “Maintenance of Fire Safety Equipment is key to Mitigate Fire Hazards”.

Various Fire Safety demonstrations like fire extinguishment using water mist backup system, LPG bullet fire, fire extinguishment in enclosed structure, live casualty rescue from tunnel and ladder, LDO tank fire, etc. were also done in front of the dignitaries by the Fire Wing. The entire event was done keeping in mind the Covid protocols and social distancing.