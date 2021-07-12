NTPC official visits Bongaigaon thermal plant in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 11: Sunil Kumar Satya, regional executive director, ER-II on a review of NTPC Bongaigaon, Salakati visited key areas of the Station i.e., Ash Dyke, TG Hall, Unit I and Unit II control room and interacted with the executives working in the operations department on Sunday. Later, Satya took a comprehensive review of various departments of the station, interacted with heads of various depts and overviewed the balance work of various packages.

He interacted with various site engineers and urged everyone to work as a team to complete all construction activities as per time schedule. Satya also stressed on the importance of safety parameters in all areas of the plant construction and urged all employees to keep safety first while working within and outside the plant. The entire visit was done considering Covid precautions.

He also interacted with union and association representatives and discussed various issues pertaining to the plant and township. Later a virtual meeting with young executives of the station was held with RED wherein Satya encouraged them to work with the same zeal keeping in mind the changing business scenario.

Satya also planted saplings to spread the message of environment awareness. Earlier Satya also inaugurated the club building in the station. A film on environment initiatives of the station was released by Sunil Kumar Satya, regional executive director, ER-II during the station review in the presence of Subrata Mandal, ED, NTPC Bongaigaon and senior officials of the station.

H Benjamin M Simte, manager (operations) who had contributed for the shooting and editing of the film was felicitated by Sunil Kumar Satya, RED (ER-II) and Subrata Mandal, ED, NTPC Bongaigaon in presence of T. Ravinder, GM (O&M), Umesh Singh, GM (FM and Maintenance), D.P. Patra, GM (Maintenance) in the presence of all HODs.