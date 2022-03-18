NTPC Programme Concludes In Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 17: A week-long celebration highlighting the inclusive role of women in society concluded here at NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

The event which started on March 8 concluded with various activities undertaken by the station’s female employees and spouses of the employees.

The event which started with the motto of ‘fitness first for women’ consisted of a walkathon, where more than 30 female employees and their family members participated. A friendly tug-of-war match and throw ball match was also organised for the day between NTPC female employees and female employees from the medical department.

An interactive lunch with the top management of NTPC Bongaigaon headed by Subrata Mandal, ED, NTPC Bongaigaon was organised. Mandal appreciated the contribution of women in the field of work and also lauded their contribution towards the larger goal of societal development. T Ravinder, GM (O&M), Umesh Singh, GM (FM), DP Patra, GM (Operations), Induri Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Aruashis Das, GM (Project) and senior officials of the station were also present on the occasion.

As a part of the celebration, more than 50 women from nearby villages went through a four-day training on enhancing entrepreneurship skills under the mentorship of Bardwi Sikhla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon in association with Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

Recently as part of the celebration, the women employees also visited Shanti Old Age Home, Kokrajhar with an intent of social commitment. A preventive health check of the residents of the old age home was also conducted by the medical team of NTPC Bongaigaon. Essentials like blankets, bedsheet, towel, fruit baskets, etc., were also distributed amongst the inmates of the old age home.