NTPC Salakati carries out sanitization drive in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 30: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Salakati authority carried out a sanitization drive in Kokrajhar town on Saturday.

As part of its CSR programme, the NTPC authority and staffs initiated the drive at various places including Kokrajhar town and its adjoining areas including Kokrajhar Press Club, District Social welfare office, CWC, JJB complex near district court in Kokrajhar town.

Assistant general manager (HR) NTPC Salakati Anil Chawla, Assistant manager (PRO) Priyanka Bhuyan attended the sanitization initiative.