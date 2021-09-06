Numal Momin inaugurates vax camp

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 5: Assam Assembly deputy speaker, Dr. Numal Momin on Saturday inaugurated the awareness programme on Covid-19 vaccination at Bormanthi under Borjan MAC constituency. The awareness camp was organised jointly by the Karbi Club and an NGO named Rising Bud.

Inaugurating the awareness camp Dr. Momin asked those who have not been vaccinated to get it done.

Encouraging people to get the vaccine, Dr. Momin said, “Everyone should get Covid-19 vaccination to boost our immunity from the virus. People should not listen to rumours like getting Covid-19 vaccination will render one sterile. If it was true then I and my whole family would have already died as we have already taken the vaccination.”

The deputy speaker also said that Covid-19 vaccination is required as without vaccination one will face problems in school and college admission, travelling by flight, train and bus. The vaccination certificate is also required in business establishments and firms.

170 people were vaccinated during the programme, informed the general secretary of BJP, Borjan Mandal Committee, Philip Teron.

