Number of children increase among fresh Covid cases in Nagaon 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 24: The numbers of Covid positive children in Nagaon has been increasing with every passing day which has become a cause of worry to the parents. Speaking to ‘The Hills Times’ correspondent, the principal of Nagaon ADP College, Dr Surajit Bhagabati said that around 31 children of ages 2 to 12 years were admitted to ADP College based Female and Child Covid Care Centre during the second wave. He added that 21 of these children have already been released after being tested negative. “Besides, 10 children are still undergoing treatment in the centre,” added Dr Bhagabati.

Meanwhile, 173 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total cumulative active Covid cases in the district to 2,141. “Besides, 194 people who were undergoing treatment in hospital as well as at homes after being affected by the virus, recovered from the virus on Thursday,” sources claimed. Among those who tested positive, 162 were admitted to hospital as well as other CCCs in the district while the rest were put under home isolation, sources said adding further that Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 6,470 people on Thursday while RT-PCR test was conducted on 107 swab samples. Significantly, earlier on Wednesday three persons including two women succumbed to the virus while they were undergoing treatment in hospital after being infected with the virus.