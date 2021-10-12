Number of Orunodoi beneficiaries to be increased

CM inaugurates ‘Anna Mahotsav’ ** Beneficiaries to get Rs. 1,000 per month

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday formally inaugurated the ‘Anna Mahotsav’ in which he distributed free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana at a programme held at Nalbari.

It may be noted that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic that engulfed the entire nation, under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY) was initiated from April to June 2020 during the first phase of the pandemic.

After the success of the first phase, the second phase was initiated from July to November 2020. The third phase was announced during the second wave of the pandemic in which every ration card holder under National Food Security Act is supposed to receive 5 Kg of food grains from April-November 2021.

Following the inauguration in Nalbari, fair price shops across the state under Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) will observe the programme from October 12 to 20 to ensure food security for the beneficiaries as envisioned by the government.

Speaking at a programme held at Gurdon Government Higher Secondary School ground, Sarma said that through this Anna Mahotsav, efforts have been taken to generate awareness about PMGKY so that targeted beneficiaries can be brought under the ambit of the scheme in the state. He also said that through this scheme additional 5 Kg food grains will be given to nearly 59 lakh beneficiaries who are holding NFSA cards in the state.

He also said that true to its promise, the state government has already taken steps to waive off microfinance loans to the beneficiaries as the process of waiving off will start from November 2021.

He also said that the state government as per its promise to provide one lakh jobs to the youths of the state has already started the process of inducting the youths to different government jobs in different government departments.

He also said that from next year the state government will raise the number of Orunodoi beneficiaries. In each constituency at least five thousand more beneficiaries will be included in the list to ensure their entitlement to Rs. 1,000 per month.

The chief minister during his speech also said that for the development of Nalbari district, his government has decided to build an integrated deputy commissioner’s office in a new location at a sprawling 22 bigha of land involving a financial outlay of Rs. 50 crore.

Moreover, a state of the art district stadium will also be constructed in Nalbari with an expenditure of Rs. 50 crore. Dr. Sarma also said that to give the people of Nalbari succour from artificial flood, the government will construct a well laid out network of drains with an estimated project cost of Rs. 120 crore.

FCS &CA minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Industries and Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MP Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency Dilip Saikia, MLA Nalbari cum political secretary to the chief minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, MLA Rangiya – Bhabesh Kalita also spoke on the occasion.

Finance minister who is also the Guardian minister of Nalbari district Ajanta Neog, MP Queen Oja, organising secretary of the BJP Phanindra Nath Sarma and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

