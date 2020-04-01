Number of positive cases goes up to 13 in 24 hours in Assam

547 people from Assam attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 1: Twelve more persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Assam taking the total number to 13 on Wednesday.

All these persons attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and returned to Assam, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Wednesday night.

“Alert ~ 8 more #COVID19 positive cases in Assam, taking the total to 13. All eight new cases are of people who also participated in #TablighiJamaat congregation at #NizamuddinMarkaz. Update at 9 pm / April 1,” Sarma tweeted.

According to the reports, the 8 new confirmed cases are from various parts of Upper Assam particularly Golaghat and Dergaon.

All these tests were done at Jorhat Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Those who have been detected positive for coronavirus in Jorhat Medial College and Hospital (JMCH) are: Wahida Begum (Dergaon), Anowar Hussain (Dergaon), Aidar Ali (Morongi), Yakub Ali (Merapani), Jesmina Begum (Merapani), Saleha Begum (Merapani), Alina Begim (Morongi) and Ruma Begum (Merapani). All of them are from Golaghat district.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, the minister informed that four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati taking the total number of cases in the state to five.

All the five patients had attended a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin West earlier this month, Sarma said.

The four coronavirus patients at GMCH are: Md. Arshad Ali (Nalbari), Md. Hajrat Ali (Jagiroad), Md. Nuruddin (Jagiroad), Md, Jonab Ali (Jagiroad), Sarma said.

“The number can touch double digit. The number will increase definitely, the indication is such,” Sarma had indicated.

“Some more tested positive at Jorhat Medical College Hospital, but we can declare it only after all the confirmatory tests, according to guidelines and protocol,” Sarma said.

Sarma informed that as many as 547 people were in and around the Nizamuddin Markaz in the first week of March, with over 410 attending the religious congregation, while 134 others did not attend the congregation but were in the area during the event.

347 people who attended Nizamuddin Jamaat have returned to the state. Of them 230 have been identified and 196 samples have been collected, he said.

However, as many as 117 people, who had attended the Markaz, are yet to be traced, the minister said.

“347 people who attended Nizamuddin Jamaat returned to Assam. We have reached out 230 people among them. So far 196 samples have been collected and the process of sample collection is still on,” Sarma added.

In addition to this, four more persons from Assam who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi.

“They are the part of the group of 68 people who did not return to Assam after attending the religious event,” the minister said.

A person tested positive for the deadly disease on Tuesday and is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), Sarma said, adding that he is a Maulana from Karimganj and also a cancer and diabetic patient.

Meanwhile, BJP Minority Morcha president and Assam Minority Development Board (AMDB) chairman Muminul Aowal demanded action against AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, and two other minority leaders Fazlil Karim Kasimi and Ashik Ilahi for giving misleading statement claiming that no one present at Nizamuddin Markaz has been tested positive with coronavirus.

Aowal also demanded that restriction should be imposed on the Muslim-dominated areas of the state as there are report of spread of the killer virus through the community.

He also urged the state government to keep strict vigil on the mosques and the madrassas of the state.