Number of returnees gradually increase in Darrang

HT correspondent

MANGALDAI, May 17: The number of stranded people returning back to Darrang district is seeing a gradual rise. Notably, till Friday the district received 15 returnees who have been quarantined in government hospitals. All the returnees came from Chennai by a special train including a cancer patient.

On Sunday, 111 people arrived in Darrang district and have been quarantined in government hospitals, Dhula Girl’s Hostel and Mangaldai College Girl’s Hostel.

All the persons are being kept under strict observation and the district health officials are awaiting the results of their swab samples. MLA Gurujyoti Das also visited the quarantine centres and took stock of the returnees on Sunday and asked everyone to cooperate with the officials and follow the state guidelines strictly.