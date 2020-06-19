Nursing home becomes COVID-19 hotspot in Golaghat 

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, June 18: The management of Golaghat Nursing Home (GNH) has received criticism from various quarters of the society after it emerged as a new COVID-19 hotspot in the district.

It has been alleged that two lab technicians who were assigned to collect swab samples in the COVID-19 hospital were allowed by the management of GNH to work in their lab stealthily.

Pranjal Bora and Rituraj Bora, the two lab technicians of mobile medical unit under National Health Mission (NHM), were tested positive for COVID-19.

“They were found positive on Sunday and then only it came to our knowledge that they were doing over time in the nursing home by flouting quarantine norms,” said Jayanta Kumar Goswami, vice-chairman of the quarantine management committee.

“The nursing home has been marked as a restricted zone and we are doing tests of all the patients, attendants, doctors, nurses and all the staff,” Goswami added.

The GNH management has been using the punching machine to mark attendance which is a clear violation of COVID-19 Management Rules.

On Wednesday, 92 samples have been collected and out of which five results came positive which include four nurses and one carpenter.

On Thursday, 72 samples of second line of contact have been sent for testing. The joint director of health services has been asked to conduct an enquiry into the alleged negligence by GNH.

Moreover, a magistrate level probe has also been ordered and depending on the findings of these enquiries appropriate legal action will be taken against the management, said Bibhash Chandra Modi, deputy commissioner of Golaghat.

The district administration has restricted the timing of commercial establishments in the Golaghat town. From now on all shops will remain open from 9 in the morning till 6 in the evening. Presently there are 75 active cases of COVID-19 in the district.

On the other hand, the Golaghat Regional Students’ Union on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner whereby they have demanded stringent action against the GNH management under the provisions of National Disaster Management Act and to ensure the safety of the patients presently undergoing treatment at the nursing home.