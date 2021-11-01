Oath taking ceremony of Bhojpuri Parishad held at Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Oct 31: The district unit of All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad, organised an oath taking ceremony at the Bhimarali Community hall premises on Sunday.

The ceremony took place at Bhimarali Community hall premises under the district unit of All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad. The programme started at 10 am with the flag hoisting ceremony by Dharmendra Chauhan, ex assistant secretary and founder member of the Parishad followed by district president Shyamnath Bhagat. A minutes silence was observed in the memory of Late Parshuram Dubey, the founder of the Parishad. As to administer oath to the newly elected members of the duo branch committee, an open session of the parishad was organized in the community hall premises where Dharmendra Chauhan, Litumoni Nath, senior journalist, Badal Mazumder, president of Dhalpukhuri Panchayat, Ramprabesh Ram, Panchdev Prasad, Ramdhyan Bhagat adviser of the district unit were felicitated with Assamese gamucha. The meeting was addressed by the district president Shyamnath Bhagat and Basudev Prasad briefed the session.