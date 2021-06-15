Bakaliaghat Higher Secondary School former Hindi teacher, dramatist, writer and social worker Darshan Singh passed away on Monday morning at 7:30 am at his residence, Halodhiati. He was 71 years old.

He worked as senior Hindi teacher at Bakaliaghat Higher Secondary School in 1976 and retired in 2011. He has been suffering from old age ailments. He leaves behind his wife and daughter. He established Indradanu Kalaniketon, a Sangeet Mahavidyalay in Bakaliaghat Town and was president of this Mahavidyalaya. He was born in 1951 at Dharmatul, Bihubari in Nagaon district. He wrote 41 one-act-plays and ten dramas in his life. He acted in the documentary film Doordarshan and acted in Kohinoor Theatre as well. He was accorded with “Naatya Prabhakar” by the Assam Sanskritika Mahasabha.

He worked as a preacher of Assam Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti (ARBPS) and centre in-charge of Bisarad examination centre under ARBPS, Bakaliaghat Press Club, Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra.

AASU Bakaliaghat unit paid condolences on his demise.