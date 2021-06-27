Tribute to Surobala Devi

Her never undying smile has now become a thing of the past. Because Surobala Devi, a resident of Milan Nagar in Barpeta Road, who constantly accompanies her two lips with smiles, is no more. Born on June 11 in 1932, our aaita (grandmother) Surobala Devi passed away on June 17 after being treated at the Fkharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta for her health reasons.

She loved people from the core of her heart. She even believed in the almighty a lot. And so, Surobala Devi tried to obey two jobs as her daily work—to pray to God and love people. She believed that God has given us a two-day long life to make people love from the heart. She likes unity. So she tried her best to keep up unity among the family members, as well as in the locality. She was associated with several local activities too.

As Surobala Devi respects the elder, she loves the young too. For the kids, she kept special corners in her heart. Our only daughter Saanvi Zeeu also got so much love from her aazo-aaita.

Surobala Devi, 89, a popular person of Milan Nagar in Barpeta Road, will always be remembered for her honesty and caring behaviour.

Today, on her adyashraddha, we pray our heartfelt homage to the sacred soul. May her soul always rest in eternal peace. In heaven, may she spread smiles in heaven as well like she did on Earth.