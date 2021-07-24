Prominent tea planter Mahadeo Jalan no more

DIBRUGARH, July 23: Prominent tea planter of Assam, Mahadeo Jalan passed away at a private nursing home in Dibrugarh on Friday around 4:55 am. He was 86.

An experienced hand at tea, he knew the ins and outs of the industry and was instrumental in bridging the gap between the government, the workers and the management. Jalan was also known to be a philanthropist who donated for key iconic locations in Dibrugarh such as the Jagannath temple, AMCH, the indoor and outdoor sports stadiums, the Murlidhar Jalan bus stand, various naamghars and many more such locations.

Born in Tinsukia on November 24, 1935, Mahadeo Jalan spent most of his life in Dibrugarh and then the later part of his life in Kolkata. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Mahadeo Jalan. He tweeted, “Saddened by the passing away of prominent tea planter & social worker of Assam Sri Mahadeo Jalan. He died at Dibrugarh in the wee hours of today. Jalan ji’s contribution to Assam’s economy and society will always be remembered.”