West Garo Hills extends containment measures till June 7

HT Correspondent

TURA, MAY 30: West Garo Hills district magistrate, Ram Singh, passed an order on Sunday, thereby extending the containment measures in the district from 5 am of May 31 till 5 am of June 7 which included the same restricted activities as in the earlier order. Some activities are permitted like opening of essential commodities shops from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 1 pm, construction activities with strict Covid protocols, opening of hotels and eateries on take away basis, courier services, movement of persons on govt. duty, goods vehicles, e-commerce services, accredited and registered press personnel, etc.

The order also said that in all the permitted activities, the protocols and guidelines issued by the health and family welfare department are to be strictly adhered to.

Movement of commercial, non-commercial and private vehicles on odd/even number basis during the lockdown relaxation time with immediate effect in the district said an order.

Accordingly, the vehicles with odd numbers are allowed on Tuesday and Thursday and the even numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with the occupants and travelers directed to strictly adhere to SOPs and advisories issued by Meghalaya govt.

However, no movement of vehicles will be allowed from 2 pm to 5 am and Saturdays and Sundays will remain closed, the order said.