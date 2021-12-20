Obituary | Joichandra Dev Goswami

Retired engineer of APDCL and a follower of Vaishnavite faith and devotion, Joichandra Dev Goswami breathed his last in his Nagaon Baidyatoop residence early on Sunday morning after a brief illness. He was 76. He was the son of Satradhikar of Talibor Narwar Satra – Lt Mohikanta Dev Mahanta and Kumudeswari Mahanta.

Born on March 1, 1945 at Talibor Narwar Satra in the district, he joined service in 1972 in Aizawl, now the capital city of Mizoram and retired from Jagiroad power division as a senior engineer of the same department in 2003. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a host of relatives.

Various organisations as well as dignitaries of the district condoled his demise and also paid tribute to him.