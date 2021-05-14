Observe complete home isolation: West Garo Hills DC

HT Correspondent

TURA, May 13: West Garo Hills deputy commissioner, Ram Singh, on May 12 issued a notification wherein the citizens of the district had been requested to observe complete home isolation and prohibited inter-house visits especially in close neighbourhoods.

Indicating the presence of silent carriers who are spreading the virus within the communities and families, the notification said that everyone should consider themselves to be asymptomatic carriers and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing of face masks even in one’s home in the next 14 days, one member per household to come out for purchase of essentials spending bare minimum time, taking care at all times even in homes, community or work spaces.

Issuing wearing of face masks mandatory, the notification advised wearing of masks while interacting with others and adhere to hand hygiene and social distancing protocols.

The notification also said that all persons showing symptoms of cough, fever, etc. should isolate themselves immediately, if not tested and report symptoms to 14410 or to the nearest health care provider.