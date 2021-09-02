Observe Poshan Maah in all Anganwadi centres: EM Rongpipi urges ICDS officials

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 1: A month-long observation of Poshan Maah, 2021, a Central government programme under Poshan Abhiyan to improve nutritional status of children and lactating mothers, by the District Social Welfare Department has started and Matru Vandana Saptah was also observed.

Executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), District Social Welfare and ICDS, Kache Rongpipi inaugurated the Poshan Abhiyan observation at District Social Welfare’s Home for the destitute and vagrant children school and hostel, Dilaji, here.

EM Rongpipi said Poshan Maah is a month-long observation in the month of September which is held every year for the improvement of children and mother’s nutrition.

She said, “The Poshan Maah should not be missed in all ICDS Blocks. There is strict instruction from the director’s office, Social Welfare, Guwahati that it should cover every child and lactating mother in rural areas. You should follow the guidelines circulated by the Director’s Office of Social Welfare for implementation of various programmes and activities through Poshan Maah. I request the ICDS supervisors to ensure that the programme is observed in all Anganwadi Centres.”

EM Rongpipi said last year the observation of Poshan Maah was not satisfactory as the programmes and activities were not properly taken up in ICDS Blocks and Anganwadi Centres.

District social welfare officer (DSWO), Helen Terangpi explained the theme of the observation like carrying out tree plantation, yoga and ayush for nutrition, distribution of regional nutritional kits and identification of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) children and distribution of nutritious foods to children and mothers.

Earlier, Karbi Anglong district coordinator, Poshan Abhiyan, Robinson Kro briefed about the purpose of the observation of Poshan Abhiyan.

The programme was attended by member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Rina Terangpi, programme officer, ICDS Cell, Diphu, Madhuri Bora and joint director of Health Services, Dr. Kareng Rongpipi, Child Development Programme officers, Anganwadi workers and Poshan Abhiyan staff.

