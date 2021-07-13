Officials inspect site for construction of administrative staff college in BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 12: A two-member team of Assam government officials led by commissioner and secretary to the government of Assam, department of Administrative Reforms & Training, Ruby Borah IAS, and joint secretary Zahid Chistie ACS on Monday, visited Kokrajhar to select the site for the construction of an administrative staff college in Kokrajhar. The official team was accompanied by Pranjit Wary, BTC secretary, Rahul Phukan, circle officer, Kokrajhar revenue circle & lot mandals.

Later, the official team also visited the site of the IT park at Elaishrijhar near Chandrapara; Bodofa Cultural Complex; directorate of Library’s Building at Dimalgaon; Titaguri SAI complex; Indigenous Tribal Film Studio of Kokrajhar, among others. The official team inspected all corners of the buildings and locations for temporary running training and establishment of administrative staff college in Kokrajhar.

An official team meeting was also held with BTC principal secretary Shantanu P Gotmare at BTC Secretariat. Notably, the training of the government office staff will be starting in BTC within a few months at a temporary training site. The construction of a permanent training centre for administrative staff college in BTC would be finalised after the completion of the permanent site selection and hopeful that the plot of land selection would be finalised soon.