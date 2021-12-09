Officials Visit Haflong to Check Preparations of Upcoming Cabinet Meeting

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Dec 8: Assam minister for Hills Area Development and Guardian minister for the district Jogen Mohan made a preliminary visit to Haflong, the headquarter of Dima Hasao to check the groundwork preparations for the upcoming Assam Cabinet meeting to be held at Haflong on January 5, 2022.

Haflong MLA Nandita Gorlosa also joined the HAD minister while they both visited various sites of importance such as Haflong circuit house, council guest house, NL Daulagupu sports complex, Krishi Bhawan.

The minister was accompanied by the Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua, IAS who assessed the preparations of the meeting venue and discussed with the deputy commissioner Nazreen Ahmed, ACS and principal secretary of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council LZ Nampui, ACS so that the large crowd congregating at the town do not experience any hassle.

Later, minister Jogen Mohan along with MLA Nandita Gorlosa visited the 8 victims from Dima Hasao’s Langting town who were hospitalised on recently being tortured and beaten by the ceasefire militant group known as DNLA. It is to be noted that 3 persons succumbed to the injuries, of which one died in Haflong Civil Hospital while two others were found dead at the spot. Highly condemning the barbaric act by the cadets, the minister expressed his sorrow and offered condolence to the families of those who lost their lives. He further reiterated that any differences should be sorted peacefully and through dialogues rather than resorting to such extreme steps.