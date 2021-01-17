Oil and gas conservation campaign SAKSHAM 2021 begins

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 17: The month-long oil & gas conservation awareness campaign Saksham 2021 was commenced at ONGC, Assam Asset on January 16.

Saksham 2021 pledge was administered by GGM-HES & Asset Manager Om Veer Singh to the ONGCians of Assam Asset at Officers’ Club, ONGC, Sivasagar.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Singh stressed upon the need to sensitise the mass on the importance of conservation and efficient use of petroleum products which is paramount to ensure a healthier and secure tomorrow for future generation.

While emphasising on the usage of ‘Green and Clean Energy’ which is also the theme for Saksham 2021, Singh informed that our relentless effort and innovations to curb pollution while fuelling the growth engines of the Nation will go a long way to protect the environment and ensure respiratory health which is a big lesson learnt from the recent pandemic. He further urged everyone to imbibe the shared responsibility to conserve oil & gas and act upon to make every drop count.

The campaign has been undertaken in collaboration with Petroleum Conservation Research Association under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As part of the month long awareness campaign, several awareness activities are being organised which include display of awareness hoardings, online quiz, administering online pledge, fuel efficient cooking competition, free PUC check for vehicles, online workshops, essay competition, drawing competition, display of human chain to create awareness etc.