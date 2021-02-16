Oil employees’ lives at stake as ULFA-I deadline ends

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 16: The deadline set by ULFA-I for the two Quippo employees Pranav Kumar Gogoi and Ram Kumar of Bihar will expire on Tuesday.

ULFA-I in a statement on January 27 said that the death penalty would be executed if Quippo fails to pay the demanded amount of money by February 16.

A state of gloom has descended at the residence of Pranav Kumar Gogoi in the Sivasagar district. Pranav Kumar Gogoi’s parents and children are in fear. The family has begged for the immediate release of their son and Ram Kumar.

“We have no information of my husband. We talked with Quippo authorities and I don’t know what they are doing. We request the ULFA-I chief to release my husband as soon as possible. We are helpless and are in no condition to release my husband. Quippo has not provided us any information and I don’t think they have done anything otherwise my husband would been at home now,” said Pranab Gogoi’s wife.

“We don’t know how our son is. Today is 16th, we were expecting his return. We don’t even know anything about where and how he is. I request ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to release our son as soon as possible,” said Pranab Gogoi’s mother.

It is to be mentioned that the family members of Pranav Gogoi and Ram Kumar also met the elder brother of Paresh Baruah, the commander ULFA-I, requesting him to somehow contact Baruah to immediately release the two.

The duo was kidnapped by armed militants on December 21 from a drilling location in Diyun that falls under Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, pro-talk ULFA leader Anup Chetia on Tuesday appealed to ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah to release Pranab Kumar Gogoi saying that bloodshed does not bring solution to any issue.

Chetia at the same time warned the oil company that if anything happens to Ram Kumar of Bihar, the other abducted man, than OIL will be responsible.