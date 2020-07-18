OIL engages IIT-Guwahati to study cracks in houses at Baghjan

HT Bureau

DIBRUGARH, July 17: Oil India Ltd (OIL) has engaged IIT-Guwahati to study reported cracks in houses surrounding the blowout site using Thermal Mapping and measurement of Sound Characteristics. The study has been initiated on Thursday in presence of officials from district administration and PWD and gaonburah in Notungaon area of Tinsukia.

However, excavation for ramp adjacent to the Cellar Pit (in which the well head is placed) started on Wednesday. This is to be followed by breaking and excavation of Cellar Pit Walls (1.67 meter high on 4 sides).

“Excavation for one side of ramp has been completed. Work for the other side is planned for today. The excavation is taking longer time than anticipated due to presence of old rig Sub-base (RCC structure of app. 1.5 meters depth). There is heavy water ingression due to high ground water table. De-watering from the ramp has been started from today after installation of turbo and pneumatic pump,” an OIL statement said here on Friday.

Further, in the process of excavating the earth, due to higher water table, caving-in of the earth is being experienced. To carry out this operation safely, arrangements of about 45-50 meters of steel shuttering materials are being made, which will be placed on the side walls of the ramp to arrest caving of earth in the ramp area.

Meanwhile, ERM team carried out ecological surveys in Rongagora Tea Estate, Limbuguri village and Barekuri area. Application of bio material will be started once the site preparation is completed in affected areas, which was severely impacted by logged flood water.

An official of OIL said, “Total eight numbers of water pumps are available for pumping water from Dangori River to two numbers of water reservoirs created at well site for the capping operation and all eight pumps are in operating condition. Both the water reservoirs are being filled up periodically as per requirement. Total six numbers (3 ONGC pumps and 3 OIL pumps) of CMT High Discharge Water Pumps are available at site for spraying water to the well head during operation,” the statement added.