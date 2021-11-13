OIL, IIT-G join hands to boost tech in energy sector

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, and Oil India Ltd (OIL) will be collaborating for the development and introduction of new technologies in energy and related sectors, a release issued by the educational institution said on Friday.

The partnership will also focus on cooperation in the transfer of existing technologies, knowledge upgradation and innovation partnership, training and skill development, and other areas of mutual agreement, it said.

An MoU to seal the collaboration was inked between the two organisations on Thursday, with IIT Guwahati director Professor T G Sitharam and OIL executive director Sasanka Pratim Deka signing the agreement.

“This MoU will facilitate a new path for exploring various opportunities in applied and translational research for the sustainable energy sector with OIL.

“IIT Guwahati is among the few top institutions in India that are dedicated to developing state-of-the-art technologies and skilled manpower in the field of petroleum and its allied industries,” Professor Sitharam said.

He said oil and gas industries will benefit from this collaboration as it will lead to the development of indigenous technologies.

Deka said that OIL will look forward to more collaborations with IIT, Guwahati and this coming together of the two institutions will enhance the efficiency of the industry and contribute to greater profitability, the release added.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.