OIL India Super 30 students excel in entrance exams

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 1: The students who were beneficiaries of Oil India Ltd (OIL)’s popular corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative – Oil India Super 30 has once again excelled in their entrance exams.

In engineering batch of 2019-20, total 170 students were enrolled out of which 164 students have secured admissions in various engineering colleges making it a 96% success rate across six centres i.e Guwahati, Jorhat, Nagaon & Dibrugarh in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Out of total admissions, 64 students have exclusively secured admissions in IITs (A group engineering colleges), 90 students in NITs (B category engineering colleges) and rest 10 students in other state engineering colleges.

In the medical batch of 2019-20, total 30 students were enrolled out of which 29 students qualified in NEET. Thereafter in the first counselling of NEET, 21 students have secured admission in MBBS colleges & one student got admission in AIIMS Guwahati.

Since 2010-11, OIL has supported total 1166 students in engineering entrance examinations & out of which 1060 students have successfully secured admissions into various engineering colleges and since 2018-19 session total 50 students have been enrolled in medical entrance examinations out of which 39 have secured admissions in MBBS.

Oil India Super 30 project is one of the CSR initiative of the company focusing on providing 11- months completely free residential coaching in the field of Engineering & Medical to the meritorious students belonging to underprivileged sections of the society and helping them by providing opportunity to fulfil their dream of securing admissions in premium colleges of the country.

The basic concept of the program is to keep the students focused and develop a result-oriented approach in preparing for the JEE Mains/Advance, other Engineering and Medical entrance examinations. The students are provided with free food, boarding and coaching for eleven months starting from July to May (of each academic year). Currently, residential coaching is provided to underprivileged students at six centres of Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Jodhpur and Itanagar.

In view of growing interest of students towards Medical Entrance Examinations, in the year 2018-19, first time Jorhat centre extended support to a batch of 20 students for medical entrance examinations. Further in 2019-20, the capacity increased to 30 students for medical entrance examinations and now OIL is supporting total 200 students every year for free engineering & medical coaching.

OIL launched the first branch of Oil India Super 30 in association with Centre for Social Responsibility & Leadership (CSRL) in Guwahati in 2010. Thereafter, another centre was launched at Jorhat in 2011 and the third centre at Dibrugarh in 2013.

Subsequently, fourth centre was set up at Jodhpur in 2014, fifth centre at Itanagar in 2015 and eventually sixth centre at Nagaon in 2017.