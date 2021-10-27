OIL launches ambitious drone surveillance project

The Surveillance Project will help curb activities of miscreants



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/Dibrugarh, Oct 26: Oil India Limited launched an ambitious drone surveillance project at its field headquarters under DRIVE (Digital Readiness for Innovation and Value in E&P) initiative at OCS 4, Naoholia in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

The project envisaged to provide real-time surveillance and pro-active security responses to the OIL security Department is the first initiative launched under project DRIVE.

The project was ceremoniously inaugurated by Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE OIL in the presence of S S Sharma, DIG CIS, Gayanendra Kumar, sr. commandant, CISF and other officials of OIL.

OIL has incorporated the drone surveillance services for its installations and oil & gas pipelines in Assam to curb pilferage of crude oil, condensate, theft of pipes, tampering of well heads and tapping of crude oil delivery pipelines.

The drone surveillance project also aims at curbing miscreant activities in various OIL locations by – enabling real-time/near real-time detection of intruders, faster detection of fire incidents, crude oil leaks & spills and hence enabling OIL for taking up a pro-active role.

‘OIL is a progressive and responsible organisation that is adopting new evolving technologies that can be used for better safety and security of our operational areas. The drone surveillance project is a step towards this direction that will assist OIL to lower miscreant activities, faster response to security, HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) issues and resulting in enhanced productivity, profit and safer operations’ said Borkakoty, who was present at the occasion.

