Oil palm cultivation will develop NE, create jobs: Centre

‘Modi is focused on holistic and balanced progress of North East’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 5: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the Centre’s decision to promote oil palm cultivation in northeastern states will turn the region into a hub of the agro commodity and help change the socio-economic status of farmers.

Tomar, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister, said a special package for the NE states to enhance the acreage of oil palm will attract investment in the sector and create employment opportunities in edible oil mills.

He was speaking at the National Mission on Edible Oil- Oil Palm Business Summit for North Eastern States held here.

Tomar asserted that the Government’s decision for making major intervention in North Eastern states for oil palm promotion would turn NE states into oil palm hubs of the country.

Tomar emphasised on playing an equal role for the development of the crop and assured to make major investments for seed nursery, drip irrigation, technical back up, setting of mills, purchase centers and training of farmers. Special package and assistance for NE states will change the socio-economic status of the farmers and will open employment opportunities in the established oil palm mills along with infrastructural development, said the Union minister.

The Union minister also informed that the business summit has been aimed to explore the target of area expansion, seedling requirements fixed for different states through processors, details of viability gap payment, interventions and assistance under the mission.

Tomar informed that the Mission with a total outlay of Rs 11,040 crore will bring additional area of 6.5 lakh hectares under Oil Palm plantation with 3.28 lakh hectares in North Eastern states and 3.22 in Rest of India in next 5 years.

The Union Agriculture minister thanked the government of Assam for providing logistical support and mentioned that the new scheme will definitely pave the way towards self-sufficiency in edible oils and put India on a road of Aatmanirbharta. He stated that the Government is committed to protect the oil palm farmers through the price assurance and was happy to see the huge turnout for the summit. He expressed happiness with the format and mentioned that this type of exchange helps to speed up the implementation of NMEO-Oil Palm. Tomar assured that under the Mission, oil palm farmers will be provided all needed assistance.

G Kishan Reddy, Union minister, DoNER appreciated the vision of the Government of India for coming up with the very well planned Edible Palm Oil scheme which is a win-win for the farmers and as well as for development of the region. The DoNER minister said that the Narendra Modi Government is committed to the development of the oil palm sector and requested investors and industrialists to invest in the North Eastern region which has immense potential for the agricultural sector, especially palm oil.

Secretary – Agriculture, Sanjay Agarwal set the tone for the summit by outlining the vision of the government and secretary – DARE, Dr. T. Mohapatra explained in detail the role of R&D for the success of the mission. Shubha Thakur, joint secretary gave a presentation on the outline of the mission. She explained in detail regarding the viability gap funding and assured price to the farmers.

Certificates for FPOs formed by NABARD were distributed and an MOU was signed with ABPRL and Numaligarh Refinery to establish the first-of-its-kind bio refinery in India to produce renewable green fuel bio ethanol. In the Summit, books titled ‘Glimpses of NMEO-Oil Palm in NE States’ by Oilseeds Division, DA&FW and ‘Improved Management Practices of the Oil Palm Cultivation in NE States’ by ICAR-IIOPR and Assessment Report were released.

Agriculture minister, Govt. of Assam Atul Bora informed that presently farmers in two districts of Assam -Goalpara and Kamrup are engaged in oil palm cultivation while there is a plan of bringing 1,500 hectares of lands in another 17 districts under palm oil cultivation.

Union MoS of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary and Sushri Sobha Karandlaje, MoS of DoNER B. L. Verma and chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu attended the National Summit.

