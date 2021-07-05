Oil reserve value at Cachar Paper Mill concerns JACRU 

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, June 4: The Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU) demanded disclosure of volume and value of oil reserves available at land of Cachar Paper Mill (CPM) before the same are sold at throwaway price.

The president and secretary of JACRU Manobendra Chakravarty and Ananda Bordoloi respectively have been concerned of major irregularities in auction documents of the mill and sought clarification from liquidator prior to sale of the assets. JACRU also invited immediate intervention of CBI and Central Vigilance Commission to enquire into the issue.

A press release issued by the JACRU stated that there are more than three natural oil well (reserve) points existing at Cachar Paper Mill (CPM) township area and the land area enriched with underground oil reserve is reportedly having lease rent agreement with the ONGC. Surprisingly, the valuation of oil reserve which is termed as liquid gold has not been disclosed anywhere in the auction notification where only land area has been detailed without earmarking “oil reserved land”, the release added.

The press release further stated that the JACRU has also observed that revised auction notice has been notified with reduced price by reducing Rs 170 crore from reserve price of Rs 1139 crore whereas nowhere it has been disclosed that the land of Cachar Paper Mill is also enriched with natural oil reserves.

The president and secretary therefore requested the liquidator to disclose and clarify the matter for the interest of transparent dealing in transaction of details for the entire process and affairs conducted by the liquidator before anyone participated in the auction which is under objection.