OIL seeks global experts to bring Baghjan situation under control

OIL provides relief to affected camp inmates

By: Avik Chakravorty

DIBRUGARH, June 1: Oil India ltd (OIL) CMD Sushil Chandra Mishra on Monday said a five-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the cause of blowout in gas well of OIL at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.

Talking to the reporters, Mishra informed that Oil has already given a show-cause to M/s John Energy Pvt Limited and actions would also be initiated on employees of OIL if there is any prima facie evidence of human error found.

Oil exploration major Oil India Limited has sought the assistance of global experts to douse the oil well blowout at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.

“The Crisis Management Team is trying to mitigate the situation. We are also in touch with global experts to control the blowout. Offers with action plan and time line received from 3 global experts in well control. They are Boots and Coots, Alert and Wild Well Control. The offers are being examined and under consideration,” said Jayant Bormudoi, senior manager (corporate communication) public affairs department, OIL, on Monday.

The blowout occurring in midst of the Covid-19 pandemic has turned out to be a double whammy for the people living in the area as 650 families have to be evacuated to safer locations. Three schools namely Baghjan Dighulturrang ME School, St Joseph School and Gateline LP School were temporarily converted into shelter homes to house the people.

“Around 650 families or roughly 2,500 individuals have been evacuated from the nearby affected areas and are camped in three shelters. All necessary support for stay, food (including baby food), water, toilets, electricity and medical facilities have been provided at the relief camps with support from the district administration and local organisations. A team of officials from OIL is at the site to look after the relief camps. Ambulance with para-medical staffs are kept as standby. Alternate relief camp at Bandarkhati High School, Bandarkhata village have been kept ready as standby to accommodate more people if required. Feeds for cattle are also arranged through state veterinary department,” Bormudoi said.

Earlier, the OIL CMD along with P Chandrasekaran, Director (Exploration & Development), PK Goswami, Director (Operations), DK Das, Resident Chief Executive, Prasanta Barkakaty, ED (HR&A) along with other senior officials of OIL had a detailed meeting with Tinsukia deputy commissioner Bhaskar Pegu and superintendent of police Shiladitya Chetia on the Baghjan situation.