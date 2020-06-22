OIL to challenge PCBA’s Baghjan order in HC

Blockade lifted ** Operations resume in Baghjan oil wells ** Construction of pontoon bridge completed

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 21: Oil India Limited (OIL) will file a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court on Monday challenging the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA)’s order to shut down the Baghjan oil field in Tinsukia district.

The PCBA had issued a closure notice to OIL on June 19 directing the state-run oil company to close down all its production, including drilling operations at Baghjan oil field and to take all necessary measures for ‘extinguishing’ the fire from the well.

“The Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) served a closure notice directing OIL to close down all the production as well as drilling operations of all installations of Baghjan oilfield forthwith. Now, OIL is intending to file a writ petition before the Gauhati High Court challenging the order passed by PCBA,” OIL said on Sunday.

The Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) issued a “closure notice” to the company on Friday, alleging that it violated environmental laws while operating at the oilfield.

In its closure order issued on June 19, the PCBA mentioned that OIL had sought more time for replying to the show cause notice, which was rejected by it.

“You are directed to close down all the production as well as drilling operations of all your installations of Baghjan oilfield forthwith and to take all necessary measures for extinguishing the fire/blowout of the well no. BGN-5,” the PCBA member-secretary said in the notice.

The Baghjan oilfield has a total of 22 producing wells — 18 for crude, four for gas. The oilfield has been in operation since 2003.

However, the PSU major claimed that it had the “PCBA’s consent” for all its operations in the state.

“Oil India will move the Gauhati High Court on Monday for a stay of the closure notice, if we do not receive a favourable reply from the PCBA,” OIL Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told reporters here.

The company replied to a show-cause notice issued by the PCBA on Friday.

Hazarika alleged that the PCBA issued the closure notice on the same day without considering its reply.

“OIL had sent a detailed reply to the PCBA’s queries and subsequently, requested it to withdraw the closure notice. The company is expecting a favourable response,” he said.

The well number 5 at Baghjan has been spewing gas “uncontrollably” for the last 26 days and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of the company’s firefighters at the site.

On the other hand, after the tripartite meeting held at Tinsukia deputy commissioner’s office on Saturday, all producing oil and gas wells under Baghjan EPS, which were forcefully stopped by protesters following the blowout have resumed operations.

However, drilling and work over operations in 5 more areas, which are outside Baghjan area, are still stopped or blocked by protesters.

Meanwhile, 90% of work on the Bailey bridge constructed by the Army’s 3 Corps near the Baghjan blowout site has been completed while preparation for capping the well is in progress.

“Mobilisation of tested equipments to blowout site is being carried out. Transportation of tested equipment, machineries, auxiliaries from OIL CMT and equipment yard to the well site is underway. 90% job of construction of pontoon bridge over the nearby pond is completed.

The digging of reservoir of 12,000 KL capacity is completed. Connection of filling line from Dangori river to reservoir is also completed. Civil work to raise the boundary of the reservoir to prevent overflow is underway. Progress has been hampered due to rain.

Civil works are in progress for development of debris laydown and kill pump area. Development of an area for temporary workshop facility near Baghjan EPS is also in progress,” OIL said.

Meanwhile, one of the relief camp inmates who was referred to OIL Hospital on June 18 with complaints of prolonged fever, cough, decreased appetite and severe weakness, expired on Saturday. OIL said that the person was suffering from chronic respiratory track infection with sepsis and pulmonary tuberculosis.